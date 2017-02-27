V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up
February 27, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jay Z and Pink have been announced the headline V Festival 2017 – with the likes of Rudimental, Craig David, Ellie Goulding and Stormzy also among the first batch of names for the massive line-up, NME reports.
Having long been rumoured for a return to the UK, V Festival will mark Jay Z’s first UK shows since the Magna Carter world tour in 2013. There is now speculation as to whether he may drop new material in time for his headline set.
The festival returns to Hylands Park and Weston Park this August for a packed bill that also features Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, George Ezra, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, The Wombats, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Busted, Krept & Konan, Hannah Wants and Raye – with many more acts yet to be announced.
Last year saw headline performances from Justin Bieber and Rihanna.
V Festival 2017 takes place from Saturday 19 – Sunday 20 August at Weston Park in Staffordshire and Hylands Park in Chelmsford.
