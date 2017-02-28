"Kong: Skull Island" unveils star-studded final trailer (video)
February 28, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. has released a new and final trailer for "Kong: Skull Island". Titled "Rise of the King", the video offers glimpses of the legendary massive ape. Kong (portrayed by Terry Notary through motion capture) can be seen punching helicopters and fighting Skull Crawlers that killed its species, AceShowbz said.
The nearly-three-minute trailer sees James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) listing off all the ways the characters are going to die in the uncharted island. He can be heard mentioning, "Rain, heat, disease-carrying flies, and we haven't started on the things that want to eat you alive."
The video shows William "Bill" Randa (John Goodman) and his crew, who are determined to go to Skull Island. The footage then gives glimpses of soldiers dropping ammunitions on the island. Brie Larson's Mason Weaver and Samuel L. Jackson's Preston Packard are also featured in the trailer.
"Kong: Skull Island" centers on a group of explorers and soldiers who travel to uncharted island in the Pacific. Accidentally crossing into a domain of monsters, they have to face dangerous creatures which include the mythical Kong.
"Kong: Skull Island" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on March 10. The movie also stars Toby Kebbell as Jack Chapman, Corey Hawkins as Houston Brooks and John C. Reilly as Hank Marlow.
