NPR One app available on Alexa-enabled devices
March 1, 2017 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon has been building out its voice-controlled AI system, Alexa, expanding into smart cars and Motorola phones. But part of its necessary growth comes from ingesting more content into its ecosystem. On February 28, National Public Radio announced that its NPR One app is now available on the fleet of Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon's own Echo and Dot, Engadget said.
Sure, the low-hanging fruit will be beckoning your AI hub to play the latest episode of Planet Money or Code Switch. But the app also provides audio-first stories and partner content from media outlets like Buzzfeed and Gimlet. If you want to build a personalized stream of NPR news and shows by barking commands at your Alexa-powered device as you're in the middle of your bath or doing yardwork, today is your day, Engadget said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
The Sistine Chapel's masterpiece frescoes get digitized Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes include one of the most famous scenes in art - the arm of a gentle, bearded God reaching out to give life to Adam.
Congressman Jamie Raskin pledges to join Armenian Caucus "We welcome Congressman Raskin's support of Armenian issues and look forward to working with him and his colleagues," stated Mariam Khaloyan.
Ford concept uses drones, self-driving vans for deliveries Autolivery was developed by Shanghai-based Ford designers Euishik Bang, James Kuo and Chelsia Lau for the company's Last Mile Mobility Challenge.
OSCE registers no ceasefire violation along Karabakh contact line No violation of the ceasefire was registered, although the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.