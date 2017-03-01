Congressman Jamie Raskin pledges to join Armenian Caucus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) welcomes Representative Jamie Raskin's (D-MD) commitment to join the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues during his meeting with Grassroots and Development Associate Mariam Khaloyan, Internship Program Director Joseph Piatt, and former Terjenian-Thomas Assembly intern Joann Khaloyan last week.

"We welcome Congressman Raskin's support of Armenian issues and look forward to working with him and his colleagues," stated Mariam Khaloyan. "We continue to urge our State Chairs and grassroots networks across the country to reach out to their elected officials," she added.

Rep. Raskin succeeds Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who vacated his congressional seat in his successful Senate bid. Freshman Rep. Raskin, who represents Maryland's Eighth Congressional District, is Vice-Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee as well as a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Committee on House Administration. He also serves as the Freshman Representative of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

The Armenian Caucus was created in 1995 as an informal, bipartisan group of legislators dedicated to maintaining and strengthening the U.S.-Armenia relationship. The coordinated efforts of this diverse coalition of Congressional friends of Armenia and the Armenian-American community help to raise awareness of Armenian-American issues on Capitol Hill and with the Administration.

The Armenian Caucus is currently Co-Chaired by Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. David Trott (R-MI), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) with Vice Co-Chairs Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).