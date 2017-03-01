Armenian church to serve as library in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Armenian church in the Turkish city of Kayseri will come to serve as a library, Ermenihaber.am reports citing Turkish media.

The church has previously served as an exhibition hall, a gym and even a police station.

Turkish media reveal that some TRY 6 million (more than $1 million) have been allocated for renovation.

Besides, a café is planned to operate in a corner of the library.

The library is scheduled to open in fall 2017, once renovation is completed.