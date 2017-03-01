Armenian church to serve as library in Turkey
March 1, 2017 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Armenian church in the Turkish city of Kayseri will come to serve as a library, Ermenihaber.am reports citing Turkish media.
The church has previously served as an exhibition hall, a gym and even a police station.
Turkish media reveal that some TRY 6 million (more than $1 million) have been allocated for renovation.
Besides, a café is planned to operate in a corner of the library.
The library is scheduled to open in fall 2017, once renovation is completed.
Top stories
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
Latest news
Both sides in Aleppo committed war crimes, UN says Cluster munitions were "pervasively used" and air-dropped into densely-populated areas, amounting to the war crime of indiscriminate attacks.
Lorde expected to release new album March 3 Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.
Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Breivik by isolating him in jail.
Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as “sexy” and “more confident”.