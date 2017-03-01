// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik

Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik
March 1, 2017 - 19:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik by isolating him in jail, overturning last year's lower court ruling, The Associated Press reports.

The Borgarting Court of Appeal says Brevik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, "has not been subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment."

Defense lawyer Oystein Storrvikk said after Wednesday, March 1's ruling that Breivik would now appeal to Norway's top court — the Supreme Court — and possibly to the European Court of Human Rights.

Breivik had claimed his solitary confinement has deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.

Last year, the Norwegian government appealed a lower court ruling that Breivik's isolation in prison violates his human rights.

Related links:
AP. Appeals court decides again mass murderer Breivik'
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
Guanajuato Mummy Museum

Not a family orientated attraction

 Most popular in the section
Malaysia to sweep airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder
Iran to buy 950 tonnes of uranium ore from Kazakhstan
Latest version of iOS solves iPhone 6's shutdown issues
Iraqi forces advance near key area in west Mosul
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lorde expected to release new album March 3 Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.
Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as “sexy” and “more confident”.
Ubisoft building a game in the “Avatar” universe Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic.
Google allows developers to offer sales on Android apps The one customers will notice most starting is strikethrough pricing, which makes it more obvious when apps are being sold at a reduced rate.