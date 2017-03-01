Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik by isolating him in jail, overturning last year's lower court ruling, The Associated Press reports.

The Borgarting Court of Appeal says Brevik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, "has not been subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment."

Defense lawyer Oystein Storrvikk said after Wednesday, March 1's ruling that Breivik would now appeal to Norway's top court — the Supreme Court — and possibly to the European Court of Human Rights.

Breivik had claimed his solitary confinement has deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.

Last year, the Norwegian government appealed a lower court ruling that Breivik's isolation in prison violates his human rights.