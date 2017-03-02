Microsoft brings Google Calendar support to Outlook on Mac

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is adding Google Calendar and Contacts support to the Mac version of Outlook 2016, the company announced on Wednesday, March 1. The change means that Outlook users will be able to synchronize and track their Google Calendars across a range of devices, from Mac, to Android phone, to Windows PC, The Verge says.

After the update, users will be able to add, delete, and edit events in their Google Calendar through Outlook. The change will also let Gmail account holders use some of Outlook’s more advanced options, including the Focused Inbox feature, and better management of travel bookings and package deliveries.

The features are already rolling out to selected Mac users who are part of Microsoft’s Office Insider Fast program, but regular Office 365 customers will need to wait until later in the year to start managing their Google Calendar via Mac Outlook.