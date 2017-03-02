Fortune Feimster to star in “Bad Cop, Bad Cop” DreamWorks comedy
March 2, 2017 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - DreamWorks Pictures is developing police action-comedy “Bad Cop, Bad Cop” with Fortune Feimster starring, Variety reports.
The project is based on a spec screenplay written by Feimster, Brian Jarvis, and Jim Freeman. The story focuses on a pair of incompetent police officers who wind up discovering a conspiracy of corruption in their own precinct.
Scott Stuber’s Bluegrass Films is in talks to produce. No director is yet attached.
Jarvis, Freeman, and Feimster previously sold a pilot to ABC in 2015. Feimster also starred as an Uber driver on the first day of her job in DreamWorks’ comedy “Office Christmas Party,” which was produced by Bluegrass.
Feimster has a Netflix standup special in the works and is a regular on “The Mindy Project.” She was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch in 2014.
“I’m not your typical woman comic,” Feimster said at the time. “I never wanted my size or my accent or my sexuality to define me. I wanted to take what I had and do things you wouldn’t expect I’d be able to do.”
Feimster’s TV credits include “2 Broke Girls,” “Chelsea,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Workaholics,” and “Glee.” Stuber’s recent feature film credits include “Patriots Day,” “Ted 2,” “The Free State of Jones,” and “Central Intelligence.”
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
