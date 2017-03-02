Casey Wilson to star in NBC's Tina Fey comedy
March 2, 2017 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC has cast its other Sackett sister.
Happy Endings grad Casey Wilson has been tapped to star opposite Busy Philipps in the network's Tina Fey-produced comedy pilot The Sackett Sisters, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The single-camera project revolves around the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.
Wilson will topline the comedy as Sutton Sackett, the cautious, humble and smartest member in the Sackett family of train wrecks who moved as far from the others as possible the minute she was old enough. Now living a normal and boring life in California, she works as a cost accounting supervisor for a canned fruit and vegetable distributor and has dated three straight guys named Dave. Philipps is set as Sutton's older sister, Maddy, the family's living embodiment of their failure. Bradley Whitford will play their estranged father, Henry Sackett.
The casting for Wilson, who like Philipps had multiple offers this pilot season, brings her back to NBC after she starred on Happy Endings creator (and her husband) David Caspe's follow-up, Marry Me. The writer-actress' credits include Saturday Night Live and features Bachelorette and Bride Wars.
Luke Del Tredici (30 Rock) will pen the Sackett Sisters script for Universal Television and executive produce alongside Little Stranger's Fey, Robert Carlock and 3 Arts' David Miner.
