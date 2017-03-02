VivaCell contest winners get Huawei smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - In 2015, Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator VivaCell-MTS has launched the VivaStart educational program, which provides an opportunity to students of various universities to master their skills in sales and customer care, revealing the secrets of service delivery and communication skills.

During the preparatory courses, the students learn about VivaCell-MTS services and tariff plans, its Rules of Ethics, MobiDram services, as well as applicable procedures and processes. Afterwards, they get an opportunity to practice their university skills and gain experience in efficient and professional communication at service centers for two months.

To assess the efficiency of the program from the beneficiaries’ perspective, the management of VivaCell-MTS challenged the graduates of the 2016 program to participate in a contest and to email 4-5 page essays with observations on the results of the program. The students were also welcome to submit recommendations.

The professional jury selected three winners out of some 40 submissions - Armine Soghomonyan, Hovhannes Tadevosyan and Arpine Panosyan - who were awarded Huawei Honor 6X smartphones at a closing ceremony organized at the VivaCell-MTS headquarters.

“The clearest understanding of any question comes with conclusions and analyses that we make in specific situations. As a link in a business chain we highly value the response, the appreciation and the recommendations of participating students. The greatest value you obtain is the customer oriented approach. I am sure you will also be flexible enough to adjust the knowledge you got to the needs of the market,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Through a variety of projects, VivaCell-MTS continuously keeps students in the focus of its attention.

"Qualified professionals are the most important precondition for the sustainable development of the job market and as such are a target group for VivCell-MTS Career Development program," the company said Thursday, March 2.