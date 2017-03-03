Nine Inch Nails send mysterious package of black powder to fans
March 3, 2017 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails fans have been left scratching their heads after being sent a package by the band, which includes mysterious black powder and a cryptic message, GIgwise said.
Following last year's surprise digital EP 'Not The Actual Events', fans were told they would receive an additional "physical component" at some point in the near future to go alongside the release.
"Actions have consequences." the note warns. "N.T.A.E. may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer". The note continues and emphesises the point "This will make a mess", which appears in bold red font.
It's not the first time Nine Inch Nails have resorted to bizarre marketing techniques, either. In 2007, frontman Trent Reznor sent fans on a weird wild goose chase to search for USB sticks in toilets at their gigs, to promote the Year Zero album.
Nine Inch Nails released the 'Not The Actual Events' EP in December 2016. Dave Grohl, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig all contributed to the project.
Gigwise described the EP as "an intense ride through some dark places" which "brilliantly captures the shady side of life."
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails will play their first show since 2014 when they appear at this year's Panorama Festival in New York City in July.
