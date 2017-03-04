For the first time ever, Bitcoin price surpasses price of gold
March 4, 2017 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time ever, the price of one bitcoin has surpassed the price of one ounce of gold, TechCrunch reveals.
While March 3’s swap can be attributed to a good day for bitcoin (up ~3%) and a bad day for gold (down ~1.3%), the big picture is that bitcoin has more than doubled in the last year (up ~185% from a year ago) while gold is essentially trading exactly at the price it was a year ago.
Even though bitcoin and gold are both thought of as alternative assets, they don’t usually trade in correlation.
Still, it’s notable that bitcoin has (at least temporarily) surpassed the price of gold. Gold is quite literally the “gold standard” of alternative assets, often used by investors to hedge against potential losses in more traditional assets like real estate and the stock market.
When it was first launched, many said bitcoin would eventually replace gold as the preferred alternative asset and store of value for investors. This hasn’t happened yet for many reasons, including the fact that it’s still complicated to invest in bitcoin, as well as its volatile price history. So March 3’s price swap could be a sign that more mainstream investors are allocating at least some portion of their alternative investment portfolio to bitcoin.
And it may become much easier to invest in bitcoin very soon, as the SEC is about to announce whether they will approve the Winklevoss bitcoin ETF, which would be the first bitcoin ETF in a U.S market, and make it much easier for both Wall Street and regular investors to buy the digital currency.
Last week bitcoin hit an all-time high, partially due to speculation regarding the ETF, and partially because of other factors which you can read about here.
Top stories
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
Partner news
Latest news
Liam Neeson to join Viola Davis in heist thriller “Widows” The story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job.
Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made S-300 air defense system With a range of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) the S-300 is capable of simultaneously tracking and striking multiple targets.
Armenia expects ODIHR's impartial assessment of electoral processes The president said that Armenia’s authorities are ready to collaborate with all the missions, including the OSCE/ODIHR.
MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for missing plane A lawyer whose mother was on the plane said the families hope to raise $15 mln to fund an initial search north of the previous search area.