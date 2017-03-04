Portugal’s parliament recognizes Ukraine’s Holodomor as genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Portuguese parliament has recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide, UNIAN News said citing Ukrainian Diaspora's media portal VIDIA.

The document, which was adopted on March 2, 2017, condemns the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 and recognizes it as genocide committed by Joseph "Stalin's totalitarian communist regime, which caused deaths of seven million Ukrainian citizens," the local edition NoticiasAoMinuto reported, VIDIA wrote with reference to Chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal Pavlo Sadokha.

"The criminal communist totalitarian regime, forcibly seizing food, blockading villages and whole districts, banning travel from Ukraine amid suffering from famine, curtailing rural trade, waging a campaign of repression against those who disagreed, intentionally created such conditions of life for Ukrainians that were causing their physical destruction. Such a policy pursued by the regime was a crime against humanity, according to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide dated December 9, 1948," Ukrainian parliamentarians said in their appeal.