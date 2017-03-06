// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ex-PM Alain Juppe says he won't run for French presidency

March 6, 2017 - 14:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former prime minister Alain Juppe ruled himself out on Monday, March 6 as an alternative rightwing candidate for his party colleague Francois Fillon whose campaign has been thrown into chaos by a fake job scandal, AFP reports.

At a press conference in his hometown of Bordeaux, Juppe said that the election was being held in "confused" conditions but "I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic."

He also criticised Fillon, whose defiance of the justice system and criticism of the media had "led him into a dead-end."

