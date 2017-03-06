Samvel Karapetyan placed 394th on Bloomberg’s 500 richest people list
March 6, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russia-based businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan, the founder and president of Tashir group of companies, was included in Bloomberg’s list of world’s 500 richest people.
Samvel Karapetyan is ranked 394th with his fortune estimated at $4.36 billion. In 2016, Forbes named him the 28th richest businessman in Russia and the 549th richest person in the world.
Bloomberg’s list was led by Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a fortune of $85.6 billion, followed by investor Warren Buffett with $78.9 billion and telecom magnate Carlos Slim with a fortune of $53 billion. The rating includes eight Russians.
