Artsakh forces control frontline situation as Azeris violate ceasefire
March 7, 2017 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 50 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 6 and the night through March 7.
Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire some 1100 shots.
The Karabakh Defense Army forces mainly refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
More than 55 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 5 and the night through March 6.
On March 6, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan are still far from reaching agreements on a number of key aspects of conflict settlement.
