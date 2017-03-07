Yerevan to house special ethnographic district
March 7, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s State Committee for Urban Planning will build an ethnographic district called Noy (Noah) in Yerevan.
The project envisages construction of an ethnographic quarter near the Dalma gardens, set to feature national traditions and historically-established architectural characteristics of urban and rural areas of Armenia’s provinces.
The district will host residential homes, hotels (guest houses), as well as exhibition halls displaying the country’s national crafts (weaving, forging, pottery, manufacture of souvenirs, etc.).
The committee and the National university of architecture and construction have already researched the types of Armenian houses in various parts of the country.
Top stories
A Russian company which has extensive experience in building extreme parks has been selected to renovate and upgrade the old one.
The HALO Trust has cleared 88% of the known minefields in Karabakh and is hopeful that by 2020 Karabakh will be 100% mine free.
the ministry of nature protection continues implementing thorough inspections at Dilijan national park prevent illegal logging and poaching cases.
According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.
Partner news
Latest news
Exceptional loan to Michelangelo & Sebastiano exhibit announced The work has been a key part of the Royal Academy collection since it was bequeathed by Sir George Beaumont, entering the collection in 1829.
Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti High energy was present in the Christie's Paris saleroom from the very beginning of the evening, opening with the poetic Tourterelle.
Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show (video) Meanwhile, Metallica were recently named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.
IMDb adds “F-Rating” to help users identify feminist-friendly movies The criteria for the F-Rating was inspired by the renowned feminist movie barometer, the "Bechdel Test".