Yerevan to house special ethnographic district

March 7, 2017 - 18:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s State Committee for Urban Planning will build an ethnographic district called Noy (Noah) in Yerevan.

The project envisages construction of an ethnographic quarter near the Dalma gardens, set to feature national traditions and historically-established architectural characteristics of urban and rural areas of Armenia’s provinces.

The district will host residential homes, hotels (guest houses), as well as exhibition halls displaying the country’s national crafts (weaving, forging, pottery, manufacture of souvenirs, etc.).

The committee and the National university of architecture and construction have already researched the types of Armenian houses in various parts of the country.

