Kasabian cover Daft Punk as they kick off 2017 world tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kasabian kicked off their 2017 world tour last night, covering Daft Punk‘s classic ‘Around The World’ during the set, NME reports.

The band were playing at Sydney Opera House, where they performed a career-spanning set that opened with the live debut of new track ‘Comeback Kid’.

However, no other songs from their forthcoming new album were performed. They did however, introduce a cover of Daft Punk’s ‘Around The World’ as they played the outro to ’48:13’s lead single ‘Eez-Eh’.

Kasabian played:

Comeback Kid (Live debut)

Bumblebeee

Underdog

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s ‘Around the World’ outro)

Shoot the Runner

Reason Is Treason (first performance since 2014)

Days Are Forgotten (with ‘The Godfather’ intro)

La Fée Verte (first performance since 2013)

Club Foot

Re‐Wired

Treat

Empire

Switchblade Smiles

Put Your Life on It

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Stevie

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

After the band confirmed that their new album was finished, this week saw the band tease their new music video starring The Mighty Boosh‘s Noel Fielding and This Is England‘s Stephen Graham.

“We did so much work really quickly that I took the summer off and did a bit of living,” Pizzorno previously told NME about writing the album. “It was great. I had the most amazing summer, then I just came back to it, added a few songs and they only took about ten minutes to write. They were those dream tracks that just write themselves. It all just took it to the next level.”

When NME asked about the evolution of their sound after ’48:13′, Pizzorno replied: “Well, I fell in love with the guitar again. I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own. I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important. It’s been a while since that happened. We always react against our previous work. I did massively experimental synth work on the last record so I just looked at my Rickenbacker in the corner of the studio and thought ‘that’s what I’m gonna do’. I just started smashing tunes out on that.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles photobombed Kasabian recently in a Somerset pub.

This August, the band will headline Reading & Leeds Festival alongside Muse and Eminem.