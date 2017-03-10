Azerbaijan uses sniper rifles to violate ceasefire in Artsakh
March 10, 2017 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 30 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 9 and the following night.
Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire more than 550 shots.
Also, Azerbaijani units employed Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles, as well as an 82-mm mortar in the east and northeast of the frontline.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Around 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered the previous night.
Top stories
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy “Baskets” renewed for season 3 In its first season, Baskets won a supporting actor comedy series Emmy and Critics’ Choice award for Louie Anderson for his role as Mrs. Baskets.
Josh Radnor to topline NBC's Jason Katims pilot “Drama High” The project revolves around a working-class high school drama department and the students who come alive under a passionate teacher.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Threats to Jewish groups in U.S. and UK linked: investigators Waves of threats against U.S. Jewish groups have been followed within hours by similar waves against Jewish organizations in Britain.