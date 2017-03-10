Azerbaijan uses sniper rifles to violate ceasefire in Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 30 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 9 and the following night.

Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire more than 550 shots.

Also, Azerbaijani units employed Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles, as well as an 82-mm mortar in the east and northeast of the frontline.

The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Around 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered the previous night.