Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Genocide documentary “Intent to Destroy” will premiere at 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, the Horizon Weekly reports.

Embedding himself on the epic film set of Terry George’s The Promise (starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale), Academy Award-nominated director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial by the Turkish government and its strategic allies.

The movie screening will be followed by conversations with director/screenwriter Joe Berlinger, poet and nonfiction writer Peter Balakian, composer Serj Tankian, and producer Eric Esrailian.

Berlinger’s multiple Emmy-winning PARADISE LOST series for HBO helped spawn a worldwide movement to free "The West Memphis Three" from wrongful murder convictions, ultimately resulting in a death sentence and two life-without-parole sentences being vacated, allowing the men to finally be released from prison on August 19, 2011. The latest film in the trilogy, PARADISE LOST 3: PURGATORY was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 and two primetime Emmy awards.

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff.