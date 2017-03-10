Google adding add-on support to Gmail
March 10, 2017 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Here’s some welcome news for Gmail users: Google is adding support for third-party add-ons that can integrate directly into the service. There are plenty of services that add functionality to Gmail already, of course, but they typically do that through a browser extension, TechCrunch said.
With this new capability, which Google announced at its Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, users will be able to install these add-ons from the G Suite Marketplace. That’s the same marketplace that already hosts add-ons for Google’s other productivity tools like Docs and Sheets. It’ll take a bit before this goes live, though. Google says this new feature is coming “later this year.”
Users who install one of these new add-ons will be able to use them on the web and in Google’s mobile Gmail apps (though there’s no mention of Inbox, Google’s next-gen email client).
Developers who want to write these add-ons can write them once and they’ll run on all of these platforms. The company worked with Intuit, Salesforce and ProsperWorks on trialing this feature, but developers who want to give it a try can sign up for a Developer Preview.
While the company is currently aiming add-ons at its business users, consumers without a paid G Suite subscription will be able to install them, too, though developers will be able to choose if they want to make their extensions available to consumers or only paying G Suite customers.
Top stories
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
17 Armenian IT companies will participate in the British-Armenian B2B Networking Event in London on March 9-10.
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Partner news
Latest news
Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy “Baskets” renewed for season 3 In its first season, Baskets won a supporting actor comedy series Emmy and Critics’ Choice award for Louie Anderson for his role as Mrs. Baskets.
Josh Radnor to topline NBC's Jason Katims pilot “Drama High” The project revolves around a working-class high school drama department and the students who come alive under a passionate teacher.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Threats to Jewish groups in U.S. and UK linked: investigators Waves of threats against U.S. Jewish groups have been followed within hours by similar waves against Jewish organizations in Britain.