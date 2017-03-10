OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to visit Armenia, Karabakh in late March
March 10, 2017 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will visit Armenia on March 27, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Yerevan.
"The Co-chairs will arrive in Armenia on March 27 and are set to visit Nagorno Karabakh too," Nalbandian said.
Earlier, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said the OSCE envoys will visit Baku on March 11.
