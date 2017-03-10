Election campaign: ORO leader links Armenia’s development to Russia
March 10, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, who currently heads the proportional list of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc, has said that Armenia won’t make Georgia’s mistakes and will instead link the country’s development to Russia.
Ohanyan, Armen Martirosyan from Heritage party and former foreign minister Vartan Oskanian head the proportional list of the ORO alliance, while founding leader of Heritage party Raffi Hovannisian comes in under number 11. Elections are slated for April 2, with nine parties and blocs running overall.
Speaking to supporters gathered in the towns of Charentsavan and Hrazdan in the framework of ORO’s election campaign, Ohanyan cited Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s experience in putting the country’s economic development back on track.
“However, the mistake Saakashvili made was basing Georgia's economic development off of anti-Russian policies,” Ohanyan said.
“Armenia, too, needs drastic and tough reforms, but only through linking the development of the economy to our ally Russia, ensuring a higher quality of economic cooperation.”
“Also, we must take relations with the West to a whole new level,” Ohanyan said, according to Aravot.
Read also:ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopolies
Top stories
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
The registration will be held on February 16-26, while election campaigns will start on March 5 and run through the end of the month.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry is taking corresponding measures to repond to the attempted subversive attack, spokesman Tigran Balayan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Daft Punk join The Weeknd in the “I Feel It Coming” video (video) The Weeknd and Daft Punk previously teamed up to perform the song at last month’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Two new David Bowie albums set for release The trouble is they’re both limited edition releases for the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22.
VivaCell-MTS offers MTS Smart Start 3 smartphone for half-price In case of buying a smartphone for AMD 90 000 or more from VivaCell-MTS service centers, users can get another one for AMD 9 900.
China congress adopting "new language" on Taiwan The president of the official All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots said he had always been optimistic about relations with Taiwan.