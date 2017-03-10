Election campaign: ORO leader links Armenia’s development to Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, who currently heads the proportional list of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc, has said that Armenia won’t make Georgia’s mistakes and will instead link the country’s development to Russia.

Ohanyan, Armen Martirosyan from Heritage party and former foreign minister Vartan Oskanian head the proportional list of the ORO alliance, while founding leader of Heritage party Raffi Hovannisian comes in under number 11. Elections are slated for April 2, with nine parties and blocs running overall.

Speaking to supporters gathered in the towns of Charentsavan and Hrazdan in the framework of ORO’s election campaign, Ohanyan cited Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s experience in putting the country’s economic development back on track.

“However, the mistake Saakashvili made was basing Georgia's economic development off of anti-Russian policies,” Ohanyan said.

“Armenia, too, needs drastic and tough reforms, but only through linking the development of the economy to our ally Russia, ensuring a higher quality of economic cooperation.”

“Also, we must take relations with the West to a whole new level,” Ohanyan said, according to Aravot.

