ORO leader takes credit for reducing corruption risks in Armenian army
March 11, 2017 - 15:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, who currently heads the proportional list of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc, said on Saturday, March 11 that radical changes have been made in the army and corruption risks have been minimized under his tenure.
“Despite the reshuffle, the army currently lives up to its objectives,” Ohanyan said, according to Aysor.am.
“The armed forces are managed by skilled commanders, who know their job and are doing it well. "
Also, Ohanyan took credit for having contributed to the fair distribution of soldiers during drafting by sortition.
He claimed to have implemented a number of reforms in the army, but failed to divulge details due to confidentiality reasons.
Speaking to supporters gathered in the towns of Charentsavan and Hrazdan in the framework of ORO’s election campaign on Friday, Ohanyan said Armenia won’t make Georgia’s mistakes and will instead link the country’s development to Russia.
