Downton Abbey movie could still happen
March 11, 2017 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Good news for fans of stiff upper lips and the Dowager's withering put-downs because Downton Abbey, the movie, seems to definitely be on the cards, Digital Spy said.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on March 10, Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs Hughes in the long-running ITV drama, says the "will is definitely there".
Speaking to hosts Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway, she said: "The will is definitely there with everybody involved.
"So, fingers crossed that we can make it all come about at some stage. And we'd love all to get back together again and have one last hurrah, we certainly would."
Logan, who is currently starring in The Good Karma Hospital, admitted that it's just hard to get everyone together.
She explained: "There's so many of us."
"In normal film situations you might have a core cast of half a dozen or whatever. But this is a core cast of thousands it feels like at times. And so… herding cats?"
Last year, Lesley Nicol, who played loveable cook Mrs Patmore in the show, said: "The last I heard there were possible negotiations with Julian Fellowes [the creator].
"What I heard from Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes) was that maybe he was possibly writing a script which is what we need to happen to go on with the conversation."
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) also said she would definitely consider signing-on if it happened.
"I think there is potential for a film," she said. "That is something I would wholeheartedly consider, so we will see. It may not be over yet."
And Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) said she'd definitely be up for bringing Downton to the big screen.
It comes after Dan Stevens revealed that he's "still apologising" to fans for his Downton Abbey exit.
Downton Abbey ended after six series on Christmas Day 2015.
