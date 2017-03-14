Pro-war Azerbaijani ambassador seeks to head UNESCO
March 14, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's foreign ministry has reacted to Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu's nomination for the position of the UNESCO chief, characterizing the move as hypocrisy.
"Baku's hypocrisy is boundless: the ambassador who advocated for war wants to head UNESCO," foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.
Earlier, Bulbuloglu had said that Azerbaijan is ready settle the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict by the use of force.
Top stories
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
The registration will be held on February 16-26, while election campaigns will start on March 5 and run through the end of the month.
Partner news
Latest news
“A Family Man” indie drama trailer features Gerard Butler (video) Also starring alongside Butler in the movie are Willem Dafoe, Alison Brie, Gretchen Mol, Kathleen Munroe and Alfred Molina.
Germany may impose $53 mln fines on social media for hate posts The plan marks a further step in Germany's attempt to impose its strict laws against incitement on the free-wheeling world of online chatter.
“Doctor Who”: Peter Capaldi’s final season gets 1st full trailer (video) The new season introduces Whovians to Bill Potts, who is stepping in following the departure of Jenna Coleman‘s Clara at the end of Season 9.
Benedict Cumberbatch readying “How to Stop Time” with StudioCanal Cumberbatch will play Tom Hazard, a man who may look like an ordinary 41-year-old but, owing to an extremely rare condition, has been alive for centuries.