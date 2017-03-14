Pro-war Azerbaijani ambassador seeks to head UNESCO

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's foreign ministry has reacted to Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu's nomination for the position of the UNESCO chief, characterizing the move as hypocrisy.

"Baku's hypocrisy is boundless: the ambassador who advocated for war wants to head UNESCO," foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

Earlier, Bulbuloglu had said that Azerbaijan is ready settle the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict by the use of force.