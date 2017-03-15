1890 shots fired in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations
March 15, 2017 - 09:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 55 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 14 and the following night.
Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire more than 1890 shots.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line, retaliating in case of extreme necessity.
