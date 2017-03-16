// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Disney enters land of dead in Pixar's “Coco” teaser trailer (video)

Disney enters land of dead in Pixar's “Coco” teaser trailer
 March 16, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Disney/Pixar's new animation "Coco" debuts a teaser trailer, AceShowbiz said. It introduces Miguel Rivera who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. He accidentally enters Land of the Dead when he visits Ernesto's grave and picks up his guitar.

Miguel comes from a family of shoemakers. He harbors secret musical ambitions but music was banned by his family. Decades ago, Miguel's great-great-grandfather abandoned his wife to follow his own dreams of performing, leaving her to take control as the matriarch of the now-thriving Rivera line and declare music dead to the family forever.

Coming from "Toy Story 3" director Lee Unkrich, the movie is expected to feature all-Latino voice cast. Miguel is voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez and Ernesto is voiced by "Law & Order" actor Benjamin Bratt. It's due November 22 Stateside.

