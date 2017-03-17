Neon acquires Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz’s crime thriller

PanARMENIAN.Net - Neon, the newly launched distribution company started by Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League, has acquired Los Angeles-set mystery Gemini for the U.S., The Hollywood Reporter said.

Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz and John Cho star in the feature from Aaron Katz, which follows a personal assistant (Kirke) and her starlet boss (Kravitz) after a crime takes place that challenges their relationship.

Moonlight producer Adele Romanski produced the pic, along with Mynette Louie and Sara Murphy.

The deal for all U.S. rights was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures Worldwide financed the movie and retains international rights.

Neon will soon release its debut feature, the Anne Hathaway-starring Colossal, and picked up festival films Roxanne Roxanne and Ingrid Goes West out of this year's Sundance.