Neon acquires Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz’s crime thriller
March 17, 2017 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Neon, the newly launched distribution company started by Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League, has acquired Los Angeles-set mystery Gemini for the U.S., The Hollywood Reporter said.
Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz and John Cho star in the feature from Aaron Katz, which follows a personal assistant (Kirke) and her starlet boss (Kravitz) after a crime takes place that challenges their relationship.
Moonlight producer Adele Romanski produced the pic, along with Mynette Louie and Sara Murphy.
The deal for all U.S. rights was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures Worldwide financed the movie and retains international rights.
Neon will soon release its debut feature, the Anne Hathaway-starring Colossal, and picked up festival films Roxanne Roxanne and Ingrid Goes West out of this year's Sundance.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's new open-source algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35 percent This reduction method is similar to their Zopfli algorithm that shrinks PNG and gzip files without needing to create a new format.
Community development in the focus of VivaCell-MTS' attention Despite the extreme necessity, the residents of Mozrov have never had a tractor; they used the tractors of neighboring villages.
Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott reteam for Navy SEAL film “War Party” Hardy and Scott recently worked together on the FX series “Taboo,” which Hardy starred in and Scott produced.
"American Horror Story" creator brings 1980s drama “Pose” to FX Set in 1986, "Pose" will look at "the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City".