Gyumri welcomes Ameriabank's Kumayri branch
March 17, 2017 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On March 17, Gyumri hosted grand opening ceremony of Ameriabank Kumayri Branch attended by city mayor Samvel Balasanyan, Chairman of the Management Board – General Director of Ameriabank Artak Hanesyan, member of the Management Board and Retail Banking Director of Ameriabank Arman Barseghyan, other officials and business representatives.
Along with Kumayri Branch opening, Ameriabank launched My Gyumri campaign, offering the branch customers special benefits on cards, loan products and online banking services. As part of the campaign, the bank issued АrCa payment cards bearing My Gyumri symbolic name that will be provided to Kumayri Branch customers without service and cash withdrawal fees during a 2-year period. Moreover, retail customers of the branch will have an opportunity to get Visa Classic, Visa Gold, MasterCard Standard, MasterCard Gold debit or credit cards, while corporate clients can get Visa Business and MasterCard Business cards with no service fee during the first year.
Customers of Kumayri Branch may avail themselves of the loan products under special terms, in particular, interest rates 0.5% below the standards rates of Ameriabank, while the reduced interest rates under refinancing campaign will be cut by additional 0.25%.
In order to encourage customers to use distance banking channels and to increase convenience of banking, Kumayri Branch will offer its customers complimentary online, mobile and phone banking solutions. Corporate clients will get an access to online and mobile banking systems with no service fee during 1 year. Express Banking 24/7 self-service terminals have been placed on the new branch premises and at the beginning of Ryzhkov St. (1/2 Ryzhkov St., Gyumri) enabling the bank customers not only to deposit and withdraw cash but to perform a number of banking transactions without visiting the bank.
All the specified offers will be effective until June 30, 2017, inclusive.
Located at 248/7 Abovyan St., Gyumri, Kumayri Branch has a spacious service lobby, cutting-edge technical facilities and friendly staff ready to welcome people of Shirak province.
Top stories
The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
“We have already warned the party representatives to stop such practices and refrain from breaking the law,” Tigran Mukuchyan said.
Leading the electoral party rating is Tsarukyan bloc (26%), followed by the Republican Party of Armenia (19%), the poll found.
Sargsyan was arrested in August 2016 and released in December for taking food to members of a group who had seized a Yerevan police station.
Partner news
Latest news
Tesla raises $1.2 bn, 20 percent more than planned Musk said Tesla was considering a number of options, including raising capital, to reduce risk ahead of the upcoming Model 3 sedan.
Killer of rare Large Blue butterflies convicted in Britain "It is a unique case. There has never been a prosecution in terms of capturing and killing in the past," prosecutor Kevin Withey said.
At least 30 Somali refugees shot dead off Yemen coast The refugees were hit by light weapons fire in waters off rebel-held Hodeida but managed to dock in the city's port, an official said.
China to build on shoal in disputed South China Sea Sansha City is the name China has given to an administrative base for the South China Sea islands and reefs it controls.