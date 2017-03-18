David S. Goyer may helm “Green Lantern Corps” or “Suicide Squad 2”
PanARMENIAN.Net - David S. Goyer is in the running to direct a "Green Lantern" reboot, Jeff Sneider learns. An integral part of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy and now the DC Extended Universe, Goyer is currently writing a script along with Justin Rhodes for "Green Lantern Corps", AceShowbiz said.
According to the movie blogger during Meet the Movie Press podcast, Goyer is also linked to "Suicide Squad 2". He is added to the mix along with Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently directed Blake Lively in survival horror thriller "The Shallows".
The second "Suicide Squad" movie is reportedly written by Adam Cozad ("The Legend of Tarzan"). Other candidates to sit behind the lens are Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Jonathan Levine ("The Night Before"), Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland"), and Daniel Espinosa ("Life").
