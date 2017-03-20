Armenia exports up by 10% in February

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's exports amounted to $152.2 million in February 2017, up by 10.1% against the same period last year.

As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $267.7 million, registering a 12.4% increase year-on-year.

In January, exports and imports amounted to $121.5 million and $237 million, up by a total of 35.4% and 51%, respectively, against the same period last year.

In the first two months of 2017, goods worth $273.7 million were sent abroad from Armenia, while imports grew by 23.5% to $487.3 million.