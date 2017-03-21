Kristen Stewart covered with blood and bruises on “Underwater” set
March 21, 2017 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kristen Stewart was spotted being covered with blood and bruises on Thursday, March 16 in New Orleans. Thankfully, the injuries were just a makeup for a scene in Stewart's upcoming deep-sea thriller movie "Underwater", AceShowbiz said.
Besides showing off cuts and bruises, Stewart sported her new buzzcut on the filming set. She wore a tiny bra top which she combined with grey baseball jacket and light grey bottoms. The 26-year-old actress seemingly had the movie's script in one of her hands.
In 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment's movie, Stewart will play Norah, one of underwater crew members who struggle to survive after their subterranean laboratory is devastated by a life-threatening earthquake. Norah, a courageous and bold woman, eventually ends up in a relationship with one of the crew members.
The movie is directed by William Eubank and penned by Brian Duffield with a revision by Adam Cozad. Also starring in "Underwater" are T.J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. The release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet.
Stewart was recently seen in drama-comedy movie "Cafe Society" as well as French psychological thriller "Personal Shopper", which earned her an accolade for Best Actress at Oaxaca FilmFest. Besides "Underwater", Stewart's upcoming movie is psychological thriller "Lizzie", which is based on the murders of the Borden family in 1892.
Photo: MEGA
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian jihadist group “launches attack near Hama” The group said on a social media feed that it had carried out two suicide car bomb attacks close to the town of Soran in the countryside north of Hama.
U.S. temporarily bans most electronics on Middle Eastern airlines You can sit down with your phone or any necessary medical devices, but cameras, laptops and other gadgets will have to go into your checked baggage.
Turkey's Erdogan says may review relations with Europe after referendum Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries of applying what it says are “Nazi methods”.
All Syrian sides confirm their attendance at peace talks: UN Damascus has been the scene of heavy fighting in recent days, with rebels and extremists making large incursions into the east of the Syrian capital.