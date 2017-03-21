Kristen Stewart covered with blood and bruises on “Underwater” set

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kristen Stewart was spotted being covered with blood and bruises on Thursday, March 16 in New Orleans. Thankfully, the injuries were just a makeup for a scene in Stewart's upcoming deep-sea thriller movie "Underwater", AceShowbiz said.

Besides showing off cuts and bruises, Stewart sported her new buzzcut on the filming set. She wore a tiny bra top which she combined with grey baseball jacket and light grey bottoms. The 26-year-old actress seemingly had the movie's script in one of her hands.

In 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment's movie, Stewart will play Norah, one of underwater crew members who struggle to survive after their subterranean laboratory is devastated by a life-threatening earthquake. Norah, a courageous and bold woman, eventually ends up in a relationship with one of the crew members.

The movie is directed by William Eubank and penned by Brian Duffield with a revision by Adam Cozad. Also starring in "Underwater" are T.J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. The release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet.

Stewart was recently seen in drama-comedy movie "Cafe Society" as well as French psychological thriller "Personal Shopper", which earned her an accolade for Best Actress at Oaxaca FilmFest. Besides "Underwater", Stewart's upcoming movie is psychological thriller "Lizzie", which is based on the murders of the Borden family in 1892.