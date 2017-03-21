// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey's Erdogan says may review relations with Europe after referendum

March 21, 2017 - 18:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, March 21 said after an April referendum Turkey may review relations with Europe, which he described as 'fascist and cruel' and resembling that of the pre-World War Two era, Reuters said.

Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands of applying what it says are 'Nazi methods' by banning the rallies of Turkish ministers among expatriate Turks ahead of a key vote that could give Erdogan greater powers.

Turkey will no longer be threatened by the European Union (EU) membership process, Erdogan said and added that, from now on, it will not allow any Europeans on Turkish soil to carry out 'spying' under various pretexts.

‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

