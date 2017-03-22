Azerbaijan fires from sniper rifles on Artsakh contact line
March 22, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 35 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 21 and the following night.
Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms and sniper rifles to fire more than 300 shots.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue protecting their positions, retaliating only in case of extreme necessity.
Around 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered the night before.
