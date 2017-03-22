Armenians must demand ruling RPA solve Karabakh conflict: ex-president
March 22, 2017 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian people elected the Republican Party to stand at the helm of the country so they must demand that RPA solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosyan told a TV program on Tuesday, March 21.
“The recognition of Karabakh doesn’t depend on Azerbaijan; instead, the OSCE Minsk Group will determine the status of Karabakh.”
The conflict has so far remained unsettled over the lack of serious effort on behalf of the international community, Ter-Petrosyan said.
According to him, some new circumstances inspire optimism that the issue will be solved in the near future. The current version of a proposed settlement is the lesser of two evils, he said.
“In case we reject this one, the next solution will be even worse.”
Ter-Petrosyan heads the proportional list of Armenian National Congress (ANC)-People's Party of Armenia alliance. Following Ter-Petrosyan are Stepan Demirchyan, Levon Zurabyan, Zoya Tadevosyan, Aram Manukyan and Gagik Jhangiryan.
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Islamic State shells recaptured areas in western Mosul Heavy mortar fire killed at least five civilians and wounded more than 20 in Mosul Jadida and Rifak districts.
London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out.
Ashley Judd joins Epix’s “Berlin Station” season 2 “Berlin Station” is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage.
Lifetime sets Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston movie The network has also set dates for some of its upcoming films including “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”.