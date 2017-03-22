Netflix unveils support for Firefox on Linux
March 22, 2017 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Linux users have a new option if they want to watch Netflix -- the streaming service is now compatible with Firefox for the platform. Before this, only Google Chrome could play videos from the website outright. There was even a time when users had to make sure they're using a version of Chrome with the required Encrypted Media Extension (EME) support. Sure, they could trick the platform into thinking they're on Chrome when they're actually using Firefox. That's easy enough to set up for someone with a Linux PC. But this development means there are no extra steps to take to enjoy Netflix on Mozilla's browser, Engadget said.
In fact, users don't have to install any plug-in, and they certainly don't have to borrow Chrome's digital rights management (DRM) as a workaround for the limitation anymore. Mozilla added EME support for Firefox on Linux last year, allowing the browser to play encrypted content. It might have taken the organization some time to enable playback of DRM-protected HTML5 videos, but now that it's here, Linux users can simply load the website on Firefox and hit play, Engadget said.
Top stories
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State shells recaptured areas in western Mosul Heavy mortar fire killed at least five civilians and wounded more than 20 in Mosul Jadida and Rifak districts.
London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out.
Ashley Judd joins Epix’s “Berlin Station” season 2 “Berlin Station” is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage.
Lifetime sets Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston movie The network has also set dates for some of its upcoming films including “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”.