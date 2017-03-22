Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ tops 1 million UK sales
March 22, 2017 - 17:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran‘s new album has surpassed 1 million chart sales in the UK in little over two weeks, NME reports.
The singer-songwriter’s third album ‘÷’ was released on March 3. It saw Sheeran break numerous chart records in his first week as all 16 of its tracks entered the UK Top 20.
Billboard now reports that ‘÷’ has reached 1.07 million combined sales (correct as of Monday, March 20), meaning that it has already gone triple-platinum. A platinum certification in the UK is 300,000.
‘÷’ is also on course to top the UK Albums Chart for a third week running this week. Sheeran also currently occupies the top three spots of the mid-week chart with ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The official UK chart will be announced on Friday (March 24).
“I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life so yeah, I don’t know, something’s gone wrong. But I’m definitely very, very happy about it,” Sheeran previously told Radio 1’s Greg James of his chart feat.
Sheeran is also set to headline Glastonbury this year, a booking that has polarised fans of the festival. “Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” wrote one person on Twitter, with others also criticising the line-up.
