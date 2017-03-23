Reps. Trott and Schiff launch genocide prevention resolution
March 23, 2017 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Representatives David Trott (R-MI) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday, March 22 joined with their Congressional Armenian Caucus colleagues in introducing a bipartisan anti-genocide resolution calling on the United States to apply the lessons of the Armenian Genocide in seeking to prevent modern day atrocities across the Middle East, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
This genocide prevention measure stresses that "proper commemoration and consistent condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will strengthen our international standing in preventing modern day genocides," and, building upon the 2016 official U.S. designation of an ISIS genocide against Middle East minorities, specifically calls for the following: “[T]he United States, in seeking to prevent war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against Christians, Yezidis, Muslims, Kurds, and other vulnerable religious and ethnic groups in the Middle East, should draw upon relevant lessons of the United States Government, civil society, and humanitarian response to the Armenian Genocide, Seyfo, and the broader genocidal campaign by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Greeks, Pontians and other Christians upon their biblical era homelands.”
"We thank Congressmen Trott and Schiff, their colleagues in the leadership of the Armenian Caucus, and all the original cosponsors of this resolution - including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce and Ranking Member Engel - for their commitment to ensuring that the lessons of the U.S. response to the Armenian Genocide are applied to help prevent modern-day atrocities taking place across the Middle East," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. "We look forward, in the coming days and weeks, to working with Members of Congress and all our coalition partners to see this genocide-prevention measure adopted by the U.S. House."
In a letter inviting their House colleagues to co-sponsor this legislation, Reps. Trott and Schiff underscored that: "It is time for the United States government to officially take a stand for the truth, and against genocide denial."
Joining Representatives Trott and Schiff as original cosponsors of the Genocide Prevention Resolution are House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and Ranking Member Eliot Engel (D-NY), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA) and Vice-Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), as well as, Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), James McGovern (D-MA), and John Sarbanes (D-MD).
In 2016, the House of Representatives and the Senate both passed legislation concluding that the atrocities perpetrated by ISIL against Christians, Yezidis, and other religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Secretary Kerry subsequently stated that ISIS was “responsible for genocide against Yezidis, Christians, and Shia Muslims.”
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Topics
Latest news
U.S. embassies ordered to identify populations for stricter visa screening Applicants falling within one of the identified population groups should be considered for higher-level security screening.
10 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai bombings Fifteen jihadists were also killed in the fighting, the military said in a statement, without saying when the incidents took place.
Post-rock figureheads Mogwai announce massive European tour Mogwai recently completed with recording sessions with former Flamimg Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann on their yet-to-be-titled new album.
Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to be the farewell one Fleetwood Mac are one of the best-selling bands ever and one that incorporated a mix of British and U.S. artists as their core group.