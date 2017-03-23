PM Karapetyan wants development program for Sevan
March 23, 2017 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s cabinet of ministers has been commissioned to develop a strategic program for the development of Gegharkunik province for 2017-2020.
“We should especially emphasize the ecological significance of Lake Sevan,” prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Thursday, March 23 when opening the cabinet session.
Karapetyan instructed the ministers of finance and economic development and investments to submit proposals for conducting economic activities in the territory of Sevan national park.
These proposals should provide for a flexible approach to tax policy, he said.
The minister of economic development and investments was also instructed to prepare a program for the development of tourism in Sevan National Park.
