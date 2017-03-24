Poll: 82.8% of Armenians want PM Karapetyan in his post after elections
March 24, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 82.8% of Armenian voters would like to see prime minister Karen Karapetyan in his post after elections to the National Assembly, slated for April 2, a fresh poll conducted by Gallup International Association revealed.
81% of respondents gave a positive assessment to Karapetyan’s working style, director of Gallup’s Armenian office Aram Navasardyan said on Friday, March 24.
1145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns.
Asked “What party would you vote for in a system of proportional representation if elections were to be held on coming Sunday?” citizens gave the following responses: 29.4% for the ruling Republican Party, 28.2% for Tsarukyan bloc, 6.1% for YELQ bloc, 4.8% for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, 4.4% for Free Democrats party, 3.4% for Armenian Renaissance party, 2.9% for ANC-PPA bloc, 2.5% for ORO alliance and only 1.2% for the Communist Party.
A further 9.5% refused to answer, while another 7.6% were undecided.
Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched campaigns.
Top stories
The NSS in March obtained preliminary information suggesting that citizens of Armenia had illegally imported Igla missiles from Georgia.
The Aurora Initiative and the Scholae Mundi Armenia will grant scholarships to students from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt.
The engagement of VivaCell-MTS employees in various projects has considerably boosted the culture of volunteering in Armenia.
“We have already warned the party representatives to stop such practices and refrain from breaking the law,” Tigran Mukuchyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Egypt ex-president Mubarak set free after final charges dropped Mubarak was initially arrested in April 2011, two months after leaving office, and has since been held in prison and in military hospitals under heavy guard.
Turkey refuses to join U.S.-led offensive on Raqqa if Kurds involved Washington has been long involved in discussions with Ankara on how they "might contribute to the liberation of the city" of Raqqa.
“Orphan Black” unveils 1st pics, details of final season According to the official description of the season, "this season, the walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras are brought to heel by Rachel."
“Westworld” upgrades Talulah Riley to series regular in season 2 She will reprise her role as Angela, "the host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades."