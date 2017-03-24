Poll: 82.8% of Armenians want PM Karapetyan in his post after elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - 82.8% of Armenian voters would like to see prime minister Karen Karapetyan in his post after elections to the National Assembly, slated for April 2, a fresh poll conducted by Gallup International Association revealed.

81% of respondents gave a positive assessment to Karapetyan’s working style, director of Gallup’s Armenian office Aram Navasardyan said on Friday, March 24.

1145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns.

Asked “What party would you vote for in a system of proportional representation if elections were to be held on coming Sunday?” citizens gave the following responses: 29.4% for the ruling Republican Party, 28.2% for Tsarukyan bloc, 6.1% for YELQ bloc, 4.8% for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, 4.4% for Free Democrats party, 3.4% for Armenian Renaissance party, 2.9% for ANC-PPA bloc, 2.5% for ORO alliance and only 1.2% for the Communist Party.

A further 9.5% refused to answer, while another 7.6% were undecided.

Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched campaigns.