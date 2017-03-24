Samsung rolls out an LTE model of the Gear S3 Classic
March 24, 2017 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you're in the market for a new wearable with a retro look, Samsung announced on March 23 that its Gear S3 Classic smartwatch is getting 4G LTE connectivity, Engadget said. The original Classic lacked this feature, opting for WiFi instead. S3 fans had to go with the Frontier version if they wanted LTE.
There's no word yet on how much it will cost or when it will be available, however, it’s known that AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon will offer it. Both the S3 Classic and Frontier currently cost around $350, so it's likely the new model will be in that range. Like its predecessor, the new S3 Classic will have the same minimalist look and silver rotating bezel, which lets users answer or reject calls, read messages and access apps. It also comes with a 1.3-inch circular display that's always on so you can check the time, built-in GPS, Tizen OS and Samsung Pay, Engadget said.
Photo: Samsung
