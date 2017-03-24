“Westworld” upgrades Talulah Riley to series regular in season 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Westworld" has upgraded Talulah Riley's status for the upcoming season 2. The British actress, who appeared in several episodes of the first season as Angela, the host who welcomed guests of Westworld, will return for the next installment as a series regular.

She will reprise her role as Angela, "the host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades. She will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see." The official description of the character hints that the massacre at the end of the first season finale won't be the last we've seen on the show.

Riley, who has been married and divorced twice with billionaire Elon Musk, has appeared in films such as "Pride and Prejudice", "Inception" and "Thor: The Dark World". She also made guest appearances on British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" as Miss Evangelista.

"Westworld" has been renewed for season 2, but it won't return until 2018 due to its elaborate production. Ed Harris, who plays the mysterious Man in Black who has been revealed as an older version of William (Jimmi Simpson), has confirmed that he will return for the second season.