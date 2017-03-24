“Orphan Black” unveils 1st pics, details of final season

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first look at "Orphan Black" fifth and final season has been shared in the form of photos. Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), her clone sisters (also played by Maslany), her daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler), Felix (Jordan Gavaris) and Mark (Ari Millen) are among familiar faces featured in the photos, AceShowbiz said.

Sarah is bloody and beaten up in one of the photos. Sporting scar from the apparently same wound, she is joined by Felix and Siobhan in another image. She is seen sleeping and hugging her daughter Kira, who looks distraught, in another picture.

Meanwhile, another snap features her in the Dyad Institute, where she once again encounters her nemesis Rachel. Cosima appears to examine Delphine's (Evelyne Brochu) torso in one other shot, while Alison and Felix struggle to carry Donnie (Kristian Bruun), who looks drunk or unconscious, in another image.

But the most intriguing picture is the one which features an unknown lady, who meets with Scott (Josh Vokey), Art (Kevin Hanchard) and Krystal.

According to the official description of the season, "this season, the walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras and their allies are brought to heel by Rachel. Even more harrowing is that her daughter Kira has joined them."

It continues, "With the threat of Neolution having carte blanche access to clone biology, Sarah is desperate to gain control, but realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game. Protecting both her families, and the host of clones she's yet to meet, Sarah and those still fighting the fight will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy - and finally learn the story behind their origin. Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end..."

The new season of "Orphan Black" premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America.