VivaCell-MTS: Tree planting aims to preserve Armenia’s ecosystem

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS have initiated tree planting in Urtsadzor on the International Day of Forests. In the framework of the event, the partner organizations’ employees helped plant several hundred apricot and plum trees in the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge (CWR).

The nursery in the CWR was established by the FPWC in cooperation with USDA Forest Service International Programs for reforestation purposes. Besides, as a result of extensive wild seed gathering works, a seed bank was created in the CWR, as an important genetic resource for biodiversity conservation.

In the framework of the program it is planned to test innovative technologies for the production of seedlings. Over 5000 almond, apple, cherry, plum, pear and wayfaring (Viburnum) trees have already been planted using this technology in the CWR. These trees are indispensable food sources for some animals.

In collaboration with VivaCell-MTS, the FPWC is planning to implement regular tree planting activities using modern and innovative technologies in order to preserve the ecosystem of Armenia and to contribute to community development.

FPWC Founder Ruben Khachatryan, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, community head Rafik Andreasyan and members of SunChild eco-clubs were among participants of the campaign.

“We have to live in harmony with the nature. If we neglect the problems today we will make our children suffer their consequences tomorrow. What we do is important in terms of preserving the ecosystem. Alongside our partner, we strive to be guided by responsible attitudes. It is based on the following logic: healthy environment and the quality of tomorrow’s life are in our hands,” said Yirikian.

“Planting 5,000 trees per year is only the beginning of a project that aims to preserve biodiversity. We hope to soon be able to increase the number of trees. Initiatives implemented in CWR are based on international experience and innovations. We have successfully examined and already use hydrogel, a water storage polymeric material, drip irrigation and deep root irrigation system. These new and modern systems guarantee a positive result, also contributing to the sustainable use of natural resources,” said Khachatryan.

In 2016, a small scale food forest was set up using permaculture and agroforestry techniques for the first time in Armenia. The trees planted there are common in the area and easily adapt to local conditions. Along with the tree planting, the soil was improved using manure as fertilizer to keep plants healthy and green.

Because of the scarcity of water resources in the area, a water-absorbing polymer material called hydrogel is applied. This innovative technology is a unique combination of over 20 hydroabsorbants and nutritive components enhancing and significantly improving soil quality characteristics and water retention functions, crucial for plant growth in drought conditions.

Forest gardens mimic the structure and functions of natural eco-systems that allow creating a near-natural environment with controllable production.