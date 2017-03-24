Gorillaz release four new tracks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gorillaz have released four new songs, NME reports.

Earlier on March 23, details of Gorillaz’s new album were revealed following months of speculation. The record, the band’s first LP in six years, will be titled ‘Humanz’ and released on April 28. The LP will follow 2011’s ‘The Fall’. They will play the album in full at a London gig on Friday.

As well as Blur frontman Damon Albarn and collaborator Jamie Hewlett, guests on the record will include Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Mavis Staples, Kali Uchis, Kelela, Vince Staples, DRAM, Popcaan, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. It was already known that Benjamin Clementine appears on the record.

The band have now aired new songs ‘Saturnz Barz’ (feat. Popcaan), ‘Andromeda’ (feat. DRAM), ‘We Got The Power’ (feat. Savages’ Jehnny Beth) and ‘Ascension’ (feat. Vince Staples) via different radio stations. ‘We Got The Power’ also features backing vocals by Noel Gallagher.

In January, Gorillaz returned with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Read our review of the ‘Hallelujah Money’ here.

Its video featured Clementine performing in front of Trump-esque gold elevator, while images of native African dancers, the La Candelaria brotherhood in Spain and a number of other cultures appear behind him, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants.

The band are set to play their very own festival this summer, with Demon Dayz festival taking place at Dreamland in Margate.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are also reissuing their ‘Demon Days’ album on vinyl for the first time.