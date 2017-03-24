London Grammar unveil new track “Truth Is A Beautiful Thing”

PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar have announced details of their long-awaited new album and unveiled title track, ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’, NME said.

The band will release the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait‘ this summer, with new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ coming on June 9 2017.

The album was produced by Paul Epworth (Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party), Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck), Tim Bran and Roy Kerr and Jon Hopkins, and is opened with previously released singles ‘Rooting For You‘ and ‘Big Picture‘.

Now they’ve also shared the title track – a blooming and cinematic, elegiac but uplifting soundscape, making for the perfect album closer, NME said.

The tracklist for ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ 01. Rooting For You 02. Big Picture 03. Wild Eyed 04. Oh Woman Oh Man 05. Hell To The Liars 06. Everyone Else 07. Non Believer 08. Bones of Ribbon 09. Who Am I 10. Leave The War With Me 11. Truth Is A Beautiful Thing

“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”

Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”

“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.

“The live experience should always feel slightly different to an album in general. The only thing that is different if that we’ve been informed by the experience of actually doing it. Sometimes it would feel so mad to have a section like that at the end of ‘Metal & Dust’, where we were worried that it might have been too far removed from what we actually are as a band. Having experienced that live, it slightly relaxes the band.”

London Grammar’s upcoming April UK tour dates are below.

Monday April 3 – GLASGOW Oran Mor Tuesday April 4 – BIRMINGHAM Town Hall Thursday April 6 – LONDON Hackney Round Chapel