Comedienne Amy Schumer drops out of Sony’s live-action “Barbie”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amy Schumer has parted ways with Sony’s live-action “Barbie” over a scheduling conflict, Variety has learned.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said in a statement to Variety. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

The big screen adaptation of Mattel’s iconic toy line was expected to start production this summer on June 23, but Schumer’s busy schedule includes a lengthy promotional tour for her new Fox comedy “Snatched,” which opens in May, as well as an upcoming shoot for Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me” opposite Steve Carell.

Sony needed to stick to its June 29, 2018 release date since Mattel already has merchandise and product cycles in motion–shifting the production to accommodate Schumer would have put on a strain on other partners on the film, according to insiders.

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Sony is still trying to find a director for the comedy. The “Barbie” movie is said to be in the vein of “Splash”, “Enchanted” and “Big.” In it, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.

Schumer recently did a polish of the script. It’s unknown whether the same tone will be kept with the comedian no longer attached.

Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Amy Pascal are producing the film. Parkes and MacDonald initiated the original deal with Mattel in 2014.

Schumer can be seen next in the action-comedy “Snatched,” which opens on May 12, 2017, and also has “Thank You for Your Service” opening in October.