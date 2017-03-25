NonStop Entertainment acquires ISIS documentary “City of Ghosts”
March 25, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NonStop Entertainment has picked up Nordic and Baltic rights to “City of Ghosts”, Matthew Heineman’s critically acclaimed documentary about the extremist group Islamic State, or ISIS, Variety reports.
“City of Ghosts” was acquired by Amazon Studios for U.S. distribution out of the Sundance Film Festival and is currently competing at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen. It is scheduled for release in the U.S. on July 14.
The documentary charts the rise of ISIS, while documenting the courage of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, a group of citizen journalists who risk their lives to shed light on terrorist activities in Syria.
“City of Ghosts” marks Heineman’s follow up to “Cartel Land” which was nominated for an Oscar.
NonStop will release the film in Scandinavia and the Baltics. Miracle Films will partner on Danish distribution, with a theatrical release expected in early fall.
NonStop’s new acquisitions also include “Whose Streets,” Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis’ documentary about political protests in Ferguson, Mo.; Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles’s Sundance-winning film “Dina,” a romance between a mentally challenged couple; and “The Worker’s Cup,” a documentary about the migrant workers building Qatar’s World Cup Stadium.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas Police nationwide have worked with the People's Bank of China and solved 380 cases of underground banks and money laundering.
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community Swiss prosecutors said they had "concrete suspicions [of espionage] against the Turkish community [by] a political intelligence service."
700 hold banned anti-government protest in Minsk A cordon of club-wielding police blocked the demonstrators' movement along Minsk's main avenue near the Academy of Science.
16 civilians killed in air strike near Damascus It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strike on the town Hammuriyeh in the opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta.