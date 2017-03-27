China’s court overturns iPhone patent ruling in local row
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Chinese court has ruled in favor of Apple in design patent disputes between the Cupertino, California company and a domestic phone-maker, overturning a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China, Reuters reports citing Xinhua news agency.
Last May, a Beijing patent regulator ordered Apple's Chinese subsidiary and a local retailer Zoomflight to stop selling the iPhones after Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services lodged a complaint, claiming that the patent for the design of its mobile phone 100c was being infringed by the iPhone sales.
Apple and Zoomflight took the Beijing Intellectual Property Office's ban to court.
The Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Friday, March 24 revoked the ban, saying Apple and Zoomflight did not violate Shenzhen Baili's design patent for 100c phones.
The court ruled that the regulator did not follow due procedures in ordering the ban while there was no sufficient proof to claim the designs constituted a violation of intellectual property rights.
Representatives of Beijing Intellectual Property Office and Shenzhen Baili said they would take time to decide whether to appeal the ruling, according to Xinhua.
In a related ruling, the same court denied a request by Apple to demand stripping Shenzhen Baili of its design patent for 100c phones.
Apple first filed the request to the Patent Reexamination Board of State Intellectual Property Office. The board rejected the request, but Apple lodged a lawsuit against the rejection.
The Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Friday ruled to maintain the board's decision. It is unclear if Apple will appeal.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
The deal may be months away from being finalized, but Spotify is said to have cleared this particular clause with major record labels.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
